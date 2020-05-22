I am 71 and have lived through all the failures and successes of our space programs. I remember watching the Vanguard fireball, the horror of the Apollo 1, Challenger and Columbia tragedies. I remember watching the heroic efforts to save the astronauts of Apollo 13 and their successful return to Earth. I remember watching in awe Alan Shepard’s launch in Freedom 7 and John Glenn’s launch in Friendship 7; and the flutter in my heart as Apollo 11’s Lunar Module, Eagle, landed on the moon. I will forever remember watching those first steps of Neil Armstrong.