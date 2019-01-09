Thanks to the work of citizen advocacy groups and the Jan. 6 Metro article “City plans for safer streets in 2019,” I have hope that one of the District’s New Year’s resolutions will last. It is inexcusable for the upward traffic fatality trend to continue when thoughtful, multiuse street design and policies increase survival rates.

I’ve been a pedestrian commuter in the 14th Street corridor for more than a decade, but on Dec. 7, I was hit by a vehicle that sped through a marked crosswalk at 14th and Riggs streets NW. Despite injuries and surgery, I am a lucky 2018 statistic.

The District Department of Transportation and the D.C. Council are moving us in the right direction, but we can’t slack on this resolution. Our thriving residential and commercial areas will and should continue to attract visitors on foot, bike, bus, scooter and car without danger. We all need to pay more attention, but we also need more than a prayer to make our way safely.

Aysha Ghadiali, Washington