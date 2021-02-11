It seemed smarter, and politically safer, to punish Trump some other way — perhaps with a censure, which would require only a majority.

But having watched what has unfolded this week in the Senate chamber — a scene of the crime — I now realize I was wrong.

The House managers have laid out a devastating case, for the American public and for history. They are making clear not only Trump’s culpability but the complicity of the Republican hierarchy that enabled him and the murderous, self-styled “patriots” who took up his call for insurrection.

These people are now the face of Republicanism. That is probably why a Gallup Poll this week found that only 37 percent of Americans approve of the GOP, which is a six-point slide from November. (By comparison, Democratic favorability has shown a slight rise, to 48 percent.)

Trump well understood the spineless opportunism of those who claim to be the leaders of his party, as well as the gullibility of people who could chant “U-S-A! U-S-A!” as they committed acts of insurrection based on his lie that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen.

Isolated and aggrieved, he was counting on the impulses that he had been stoking. The impeachment managers played clip after clip of Trump encouraging violence, going back long before the mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol.

“These tactics were road-tested,” said Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager. “January 6th was a culmination of the president’s actions, not an aberration from them.”

As one of the rioters shrieked in a video shown during Thursday’s proceedings, “We were invited here! We were invited by the president of the United States!” At least one rioter beat a police officer with a pole that was flying an American flag.

Until this trial, the horror of Jan. 6 was, for most Americans, a series of vignettes — snippets of video that went viral, news accounts of individual perpetrators. Even those who were in the Capitol that day had only a narrow sense of what happened.

Only now, thanks to the case laid out in excruciating detail by the House managers, is it clear how close a call that day was for so many, including Trump’s own vice president. Or how little regard the president had for their safety.

“Let me be very clear: The president wasn’t just coming for one or two people, or Democrats like me,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said in his presentation Wednesday. “He was coming for you. For Democratic and Republican senators. He was coming for all of us, just as the mob did at his direction.”

There can be no doubt that Trump knew the seriousness of the situation. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) told Politico that he had personally informed Trump that Vice President Mike Pence had been evacuated from the Senate chamber.

Trump’s concern, however, was for himself. Right around the time he learned that Pence’s life was in danger, he tweeted his outrage, not at the mob, but at the vice president, who lacked what he said was “the courage” to violate his constitutional responsibility to certify the result of a fairly decided election.

Senior aides to the impeachment managers’ team claim they are seeing signs that some Republicans may be wavering and might be convinced to vote for a conviction. As one aide put it on Thursday: “Evidence has the power to change minds.”

I remain skeptical, given that all but six of the Republican senators have already voted against allowing the trial to proceed at all.

They will continue to cling to a procedural reed, asserting that once Trump was out of office, he should go free on any impeachable offenses he committed while he was president. Legal experts across the political spectrum disagree.

An acquittal does not foreclose the possibility that the Senate could still consider censuring Trump. But it is doubtful that most Republican senators would even go for that. We are learning so much this week — not only about a shameful attack on our very government, but the shamelessness of the people who made it inevitable.

