The Richmond School Board has voted to change the name of the city's final Confederate leader-named school from J.E.B. Stuart to Barack Obama Elementary. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Regarding the June 20 Metro article “Richmond school is renamed for Obama”:

In the 1940s, I attended kindergarten through sixth grade at racially segregated J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School in Richmond. As I grew up in the all-white neighborhood around the school, it never occurred to me to question why the name of my school honored a heroic Confederate general.

By the 1950s, the neighborhood had become all-black. My family had moved away. I cannot recall thinking back to my school’s name until a couple of years ago when widespread renaming of facilities, roads and buildings named for Confederates and the removal of Confederate statues began to sweep the nation. Surely, I thought, old “Jeb” Stuart lost its name long ago. How wrong I was. Google quickly showed me that the school, the student body of which now was 90 percent African American, still bore the name despite the city having had African American mayors and school board members and the state having had an African American governor in the intervening decades.

Now, at long last, that is changing. How thrilled the children must be to have helped pick the new name.

So, what about Jefferson Davis Highway?

Bob Allnutt, Bethesda