What most impressed me about former president George H.W. Bush was his commitment to public service, a characteristic lacking in many politicians today. As most people know, after his distinguished military service he held many government positions.

I worked full-time for him in late 1979 and part of 1980. It was a memorable experience. On the weekend before the 1980 election, he and Barbara Bush and I had a long ride from an event in West Chester, Pa., to Philadelphia International Airport. He understood that he was on the verge of being elected vice president, and he was emotional. He talked about public service and how much his father, Prescott, had influenced him.

Mr. Bush was a friendly and gracious person. He was always writing notes to people thanking them for some courtesy. He also was a president who understood the intricacies of foreign policy. And he respected the dignity of the office of president.

When I wrote my recent book, “Dinner in Camelot: The Night America’s Greatest Scientists, Writers and Scholars Partied at the Kennedy White House,” I was obviously thinking about President John F. Kennedy — whom I met as a boy and who inspired me — as well as Mr. Bush and their commitment to public service.

Joseph A. Esposito, Springfield