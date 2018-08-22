Regarding the Aug. 19 National Digest item “ICE detains man while taking wife to hospital”:

While Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents did a commendable job in arresting a wanted man, they failed miserably in discharging their basic moral and humanitarian duty. Common sense dictated that the ICE agents enforcing the legitimate arrest could have called for additional help to have the man’s pregnant wife driven and escorted for the elective Caesarean section she was scheduled for delivering her fifth child. Sadly, she ended up driving herself in a traumatized state to admit herself to the hospital.

No doubt, law enforcement officers are supposed to honor the mandate they have been sworn to follow, but they shouldn’t lose track of the moral compass of compassion as long as it does not conflict with their duty. Appallingly, the basic humanity that could have been shown by ICE in transporting the pregnant woman to the hospital appears not to have even been considered, exposing her to a great risk that could have seriously endangered her, as well as her unborn baby’s, health.

Atul M. Karnik, Woodside, N.Y.