Most of the migrants housed in ICE detention facilities have been convicted of no crime; they are generally awaiting hearings in immigration court on civil violations, and few are regarded as dangerous. Over the past year, their numbers have fallen by about 60 percent, to fewer than 16,000, in some cases as a result of releases ordered by judges concerned that the facilities are breeding grounds for covid. No wonder: More than 8 percent of the current detainees have tested positive for the virus. The centers are run by contractors overseen by ICE; neither could have been surprised by the pandemic’s potential for exponential spread. Thousands of detainees were quarantined in 2019 for mumps, measles, the flu and other illnesses, and the arrival of the coronavirus last spring triggered immediate warnings that the nearly 200 ICE immigration jails were at risk.