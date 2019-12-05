Despite his obvious relevance to the investigations into the collapse by both federal and Louisiana authorities, he was deported late last month. Thus has the judgment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents been clouded by the administration’s appetite for enforcement at any cost.

Mr. Palma, a 38-year-old metal worker, had lived nearly two decades in the United States, where he was married and had a 10-year-old son, who is a U.S. citizen. He is now back in his native Honduras, where it may be more difficult to draw on his apparently extensive knowledge of the problems that contributed to the collapse.

It’s unclear whether the U.S. Labor Department, under whose auspices the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the collapse, asked ICE to hold off on deporting Mr. Palma. (Under a standing agreement, ICE will hold off on deporting workers who have complained about unsafe work conditions under investigation by the Labor Department.) However, the top official at the Louisiana Workforce Commission, which investigates workplace safety issues, had written to ICE specifically asking that he not be deported, saying he was a “crucial witness” in the state’s inquiry into the collapse, which would “undoubtedly suffer” in his absence.

Mr. Palma’s status as a material witness to what may turn into a criminal investigation stems from complaints he raised about construction quality issues. Before the collapse, his concerns were dismissed by supervisors, according to his lawyers. Following the collapse, he joined a lawsuit accusing the project’s developers and construction firm of using substandard materials and other problems.

There is no indication that Mr. Palma was detained or deported at the request of the hotel’s developer or construction contractor. Nonetheless, unauthorized immigrants, who constitute 15 percent of the country’s construction workers — and perhaps more in New Orleans — are uniquely vulnerable to exploitation and abuse. Frequently, they have no recourse, and no standing to push back. ICE had ample reason to accede to requests from lawyers, immigration advocates and state authorities not to deport Mr. Palma. By ignoring those concerns, it may have impeded the search for truth in a deadly incident.

