I am an educated 71-year-old white woman, and I am sick to death of white men my age — or older — suffering from Only-I-Can-Fix-It Syndrome. You are not a savior, and I will not vote for any of you — former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or Michael Bloomberg, a former New York mayor — in the primaries. If you want to elect a centrist Democrat president, please throw your substantial means of support behind Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg or Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). They represent the future of the party and the country.