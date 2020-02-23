The county and Amazon, which plans to build its new headquarters in the area, will be harnessing energy from the solar panels. Not only does this plan implement better sources of energy for the county, but it also encourages Dominion Energy, one of the biggest energy providers in the region, to move away from fossil fuels.
Though it is a noble cause, is it really “potentially climate-mitigating”? On a scale as small as one county, it may not make any significant impact on the environmental issues we face. More counties across the nation must take such action for it to have any legitimate effects on the climate.
Arlington County certainly got the ball rolling, but it is crucial that other counties begin implementing such plans as well. Local government plans can make a huge impact. If one county can do it, what is holding the rest of us back from following?
Ananya Sen, Herndon