The following morning, Biden picked up the most coveted endorsement in the state: that of his longtime friend Rep. James E. Clyburn, a revered figure in South Carolina politics and the highest-ranking African American in Congress.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden, and South Carolinians should be voting for Joe Biden,” Clyburn said in making his announcement. “I know Joe. We know Joe. But most importantly, Joe knows us.”

But when the two men appeared on the same stage together just an hour before that, at a breakfast for black ministers that was sponsored by Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, Biden sounded an almost elegiac note.

“Jim, whether I’m still around or not, you’ve got a lot of work to do,” Biden said. “And whether I’m president or not, I will be there to help you do the work, no matter what.”

The polling here points to a Biden win on Saturday, though the surveys are all over the place on whether he is heading toward a big victory or will barely squeak by. In either case, Biden would have the loyalty of the state’s African American voters, who generally account for upward of 60 percent of the Democratic electorate in the state, to thank.

But even with Clyburn’s endorsement, what remains to be seen is how enthusiastically blacks will vote for him after his disappointing finishes in the first three contests. Like every other segment of the Democratic electorate, African Americans are looking for their surest bet to beat President Trump in November. Biden’s big-name endorsements in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada didn’t help him all that much in those states.

At the two Biden campaign events that I attended this week, one in Charleston and the other in heavily black Georgetown, the crowds that came out to hear the man who had been Barack Obama’s vice president were small and overwhelmingly white.

Perhaps these two rallies were not an accurate measure of how well Biden is doing. But they may also be a warning sign that African American turnout in the primary will be low.

Then there is the question of where Biden goes from here. Anything but a resounding win in the state that Biden’s campaign has long viewed as its firewall is less likely to be seen as a revival of his prospects than a prolongation of life support.

Just three days after South Carolina comes Super Tuesday, when 14 other states and American Samoa will be voting. Biden’s campaign is strapped for cash, and has not been much of a presence in such expensive, delegate-rich states as California and Texas. Early voting in California has been going on for nearly a month.

Super Tuesday will be the first test of the effectiveness of former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg’s strategy, which has been to sit out the first four states and put hundreds of millions of dollars into a national advertising blitz. A big win by Biden in South Carolina could undercut Bloomberg.

But if Biden does not find genuine traction soon, his continued presence in the race most likely will only work to the benefit of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has been building a steady lead in convention delegates by winning a plurality of votes against a large and fragmented field of more centrist candidates.

Biden still insists that he is the Democrat with the best chance of winning against Trump, but he doesn’t boast as frequently as he once did about how he could beat the president “like a drum.” Instead, his tone sounds more pleading as he asks voters here to give him a chance.

“South Carolina chooses presidents,” he said. “You decided to launch Bill Clinton to the White House, and up to that time, it didn’t look like he was going very far — but you did. You launched my buddy Barack Obama to the White House. I firmly believe, once again on Saturday, you hold in your hands, in South Carolina, the power to choose the next president of the United States.”

As Biden well knows, if he can’t make things come together for him here in the Palmetto State, there is nowhere else they will.