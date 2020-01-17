In his Jan. 14 letter, “ Regulations that stall progress ,” Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), applauded the Obama administration’s efforts to update the National Environmental Policy Act ( NEPA ) and suggested that the Trump administration is simply finishing the job. Nothing could be further from the truth.

While President Barack Obama’s goal was to streamline the process while incorporating climate change impacts in proposed actions, the current administration is returning to the pre-NEPA concept, described by then-Interior Secretary Walter Hickel, as “build now, repair later.” This observation was in response to the original design of the Trans-Alaska pipeline, which called for most of the pipe to be buried underground, as was common in the lower 48 states — in this case, under the permafrost and riverbeds of Alaska.