Regarding the Sept. 20 Metro article “Before Congress, statehood effort hits familiar obstacles”:

Statehood for the District and Puerto Rico is long overdue. The populations of both jurisdictions have been part of the United States without representation longer than any existing state waited for admission. As Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) made clear, it is about race and partisanship, and that is shameful.

As the article pointed out, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) supports leaving D.C. residents disenfranchised primarily to preserve the unfair Republican advantage in the Senate because he assumes the D.C. senators would be Democrats. Wyoming and Vermont have fewer people than the District, and Alaska and North Dakota have similar-size populations. Those states have two senators; why shouldn’t the District?

The cost of Puerto Rico’s disenfranchisement was clear after the Hurricane Maria disaster in 2017. If the Democrats take control of Congress in 2021, the first thing that needs to happen is for the Senate to end the undemocratic filibuster, and the second is to admit the District and Puerto Rico to the union.

Read more letters to the editor.