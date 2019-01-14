Regarding the Jan. 9 Metro article “Permit for Va. pipeline station is approved”:

As a former dispute resolution specialist with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, I have mediated hundreds of disputes between landowners and energy companies relating to FERC jurisdictional projects. The most difficult cases my co-workers and I encountered were those relating to natural gas compressor stations, and there were few positive outcomes for landowners unless the company was willing to buy their properties. Aside from concerns about noxious gases and possible explosions, the most frequent complaint I received from landowners was the loud noises day and night.

I appreciate Dominion Power’s $5.1 million “community investment package” for the residents of Union Hill who would be affected by the proposed Buckingham Compressor Station. However, the cost of maintaining a new community center and an ambulance would be high. If the compressor station has a negative effect on property values, the county and the town will see shrinking tax revenue.

I worked with Dominion on a number of my cases and found the company willing to listen when asked for assistance with landowner concerns about natural gas pipelines. I hope Dominion will listen to the Union Hill and neighboring residents, and reexamine where it puts a compressor station. It should be away from homes, schools and churches and should be the quietest and safest facility a company can build. Dominion and its regulators should think about spending more money on these measures to show they really care about the affected residents.

Paula J. Felt, Arlington