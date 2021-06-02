Congress should impose a moratorium on government use of facial recognition software until it has time to erect guardrails that would prevent these abuses. Those guardrails should include setting minimum performance standards that include tests for racial bias, require high confidence thresholds for matches, mandate reasonable suspicion or warrants for searches and restrict real-time surveillance to public emergencies. But as long as Congress dithers, states, cities and companies are right to fill the rules gap, shielding civilians from overreach. Unchecked use of the technology threatens not only individuals whom the technology wrongly matches, but society in general: Just look at China, where an always-on dragnet keeps civilians permanently under the state’s gaze. Critics rightly worry about National Capital Region officials deploying facial recognition software to hound participants in last summer’s largely peaceful protests at Lafayette Square.
Yet, rule-makers must also avoid overreach as they respond to these threats. The technology should be regulated, not shut down. Law enforcement officers have harnessed facial recognition in bank robbery and human trafficking cases. A good recognition algorithm, appropriately trained and reviewed, could do a better job correctly identifying a suspect — and indeed, exhibit less prejudice — than an officer flipping through mugshots or a witness looking at a lineup.
Congress’s inaction so far leaves Americans unprotected. Authorities will continue to encroach on civil liberties, and at the same time, those excesses threaten to create a backlash that clamps down too hard on a tool that could aid important investigations and keep people safer. Before that happens, legislators must ensure that law enforcement treats powerful software with care and circumspection.
