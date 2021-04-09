On Thursday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) vetoed the Juvenile Restoration Act that would eliminate life sentences without parole for juveniles convicted as adults of serious crimes, such as murder and rape. The measure, which also would allow someone who has already served at least 20 years for a crime committed as a minor to apply for a sentence reduction, easily passed the Maryland House and Senate with veto-proof margins. It is expected the General Assembly will vote to overturn the veto before adjourning on Monday.
In his veto letter to House and Senate leaders, Mr. Hogan professed to be “a firm believer in second chances.” And said he understands “that individuals who commit serious crimes, especially as juveniles, are capable of rehabilitation.” So why then try to block a bill that does exactly that — offers a second chance and acknowledges rehabilitation? Mr. Hogan, who has not ruled out seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, cited the heinous nature of the crimes committed and the retraumatization that would be caused to victims. “These are serious crimes that require the most serious of consequences,” he wrote, noting that some prosecutors from across the state had urged him to veto the bill.
Mr. Hogan is right that horrific crimes have been committed, and it may be that some wrongdoers will never be released. But rehabilitation — as opposed to pure and simple punishment — should be one aim. Under this bill, no one would be given a guarantee to walk out of prison, but people who have served at least 20 years — who have faced the consequences of their acts and paid the price — would be given an opportunity to show they’ve changed in the decades since committing their terrible crimes. A court would have to agree and determine there would be no threat posed to public safety. Most of the Marylanders now serving life sentences for crimes committed in their youth are Black, further highlighting the inequities and racial injustice that need to be addressed in the legal system.
The Juvenile Restoration Act is a needed step toward reform, and so we hope House and Senate leaders are right that they have the votes to overturn Mr. Hogan’s misguided veto.
