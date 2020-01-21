But “no man is above the law” must also be true. The reconciliation is simple. If analysts engage in criminal conduct, they should be held accountable. Reaching a politically unwanted conclusion is not criminal conduct. Of course, an analyst making conclusions based on political preferences is (I presume) criminal conduct. But with all the internal and external checks and rechecks regarding intelligence products, it seems most unlikely that such conduct would not be recognized and corrected (even investigated and prosecuted, if appropriate) before it became an issue with signed, sealed and delivered intelligence products. So a prosecutor announcing publicly that he is reviewing intelligence community conclusions after a tweetstorm from the president proclaiming the conclusions are all wrong smells fishy and looks like retribution for producing an unwanted conclusion.