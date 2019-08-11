Again, a presidential operative uses the phrase “litigated in the 2016 election.” This time it was Jay Sekulow, President Trump’s personal attorney, discussing a California law regarding Mr. Trump’s tax returns [“Trump, RNC challenge Calif. law on tax returns,” news, Aug. 7]. So let’s agree that the issue was litigated in the 2016 campaign, and almost 3 million more voters wanted to see Mr. Trump’s tax returns than voters who did not. I doubt there is a big demand from the electoral college to see these tax returns.

Enough is enough. Put on notice Mr. Sekulow and all the other Trump operatives who use this flimsy excuse.

If whatever issue is at hand was litigated in the 2016 campaign, Mr. Trump lost that vote.

Arlene Stein, Bethesda

