Regarding Barry Svrluga’s Oct. 20 Sports column, “Why is Maryland still paying Durkin? Because it’s a mess.”:

The fundamental reason for the “mess” is that the University of Maryland refuses to genuinely accept responsibility for what occurred. The ongoing investigation has basically been framed as an analysis of whether the head coach should be retained. This is nonsense — regardless of head football coach DJ Durkin’s precise role in Jordan McNair’s death, he absolutely was in charge of a football program in which a player died. Any reasonable level of accountability requires that he be fired immediately. The lawyers can then argue about whether he is entitled to compensation.

Moreover, while President Wallace D. Loh has been an asset to the university for many years, he has, regrettably, supported an atmosphere that assumes the possibility of retention of Mr. Durkin. Thus he, too, needs to resign or be fired straightaway if the University of Maryland is to retain any shred of integrity.

When Mr. Durkin and Mr. Loh are gone, the investigation can rightly deal with changes to the program to prevent a similar event in the future.

Arnold Revzin, Potomac