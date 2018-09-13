Robert J. Samuelson undercut an otherwise good column, “Why we don’t prepare for the future” [op-ed, Sept. 10], with a bad claim. He bemoaned politicians’ inability to make hard choices in many areas and criticized Democrats and Republicans for running up deficits. Then he complained about Democrats creating an entitlement: the Affordable Care Act.

In fact, the ACA did make hard choices: It paid for the subsidies provided to low-income people who needed health insurance by raising taxes on wealthy individuals and certain businesses that benefited from the act and slightly reducing certain Medicare payments. This was not some unfunded subsidy or tax cut; it helped millions without increasing the deficit.

Philip S. Church, Fairfax