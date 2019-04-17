Using the logic in his April 14 Sunday Opinion column, “Benedict is one pope too many,” David Von Drehle should consider former president Barack Obama’s recent meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as confusing and critical of U.S.-German diplomatic relations. Shouldn’t a former chief executive — or pope — be able to voice his opinions on the state of current affairs in his country — or his church — without being criticized? If Pope Benedict XVI is “superfluous,” then so is Mr. Obama. I would say Mr. Obama is one president too many.

Fredericka Wall, Falls Church