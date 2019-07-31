I agree with Colbert I. King’s July 27 op-ed, “Despairing over the Democrats,” and his concern that the trajectory Democrats are on might end up with history repeating itself next year. The sorry state of Democratic politics is that there are clearly too many Democratic candidates for president, all pulling money from one another and criticizing each other and their platforms — instead of focusing on a president who has consistently undermined our democratic principles.

All Americans concerned about the state of our democracy should take heed of Mr. King’s warning that the Democratic Party needs to quit “pulling itself apart over political agendas having less to do with defeating Trump and more with scoring ideological victories among themselves.” We need to send a very clear and strong signal to our Democratic candidates to set their egos aside and focus on changing the president in 2020. I hope I echo the concern of many who want to see the Democrats start pulling together, weeding out the field of candidates to a few and stop drawing money from one another. Let’s concentrate on winning our country back to the democratic principles that we have had for more than 200 years by defeating President Trump in 2020.

Nancy Kegan Smith, Alexandria

