There was a glaring omission in Les Carpenter’s March 5 Sports analysis, “Surveying a half-dozen ways the Redskins could add a QB”: Colin Kaepernick.

To ignore this obvious seventh option indicated tacit acceptance of the apparent collusion among NFL owners to prevent Mr. Kaepernick from joining a team. If the Redskins are serious about putting the best possible team on the field next season, Mr. Kaepernick might be the best quarterback out there, and he certainly deserves consideration and a tryout.

John Graham, Potomac