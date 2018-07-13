In her July 4 op-ed, “Courting calmness,” Kathleen Parker denigrated Jeffrey Toobin as the imaginary offspring of Cassandra and Chicken Little for his fear of what the Supreme Court may do to the rights of women and the LGBTQ community. She is apparently unaware that Cassandra was always right, but nobody ever believed her because of a curse put on her by the god Apollo for resisting his sexual advances. As a result, despite her warnings, Troy was destroyed. Toobin is obviously in good company.

Herman Schwartz, Washington