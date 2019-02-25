Regarding the Feb. 21 news article “Veterans groups ask VA chief to shield GI benefits from predatory colleges”:

It is obvious, again, that the Department of Veterans Affairs does not care to, or is not capable of, executing one of its functions: ensuring veterans aren’t cheated out of their GI Bill benefits. Because the VA can’t, each branch of the military, if it doesn’t already, should require members to consult qualified education counselors with access to the list of accredited colleges in partnership with the two dozen advocacy groups mentioned in the article.

Val Morgan, Fairfax