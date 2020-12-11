This has to end. It wouldn’t be a congressional legislative session if there weren’t plenty of unreasonable demands and partisan advantage-seeking on both sides, but at the moment the least justifiable sticking point is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) insistence on protecting businesses and universities from covid-19-related tort lawsuits. We say this from a position of openness toward his idea on the merits. As we have previously noted, it is far from inherently unreasonable to shield hard-pressed business from lawsuits that try to make them liable to workers or customers for harm done by a virus whose connection to any particular company policy or action would be hard to prove. But the urgency of such protection is rapidly diminishing in the light of new developments — first, the deteriorating economy, and second, evidence that already-existing legal obstacles have so far reined in plaintiffs’ lawyers. Legal database Lex Machina reports 234 virus-related cases filed against companies as of Nov. 30.

Also relevant: Vaccines are becoming available, meaning that the country may be looking at an end to uncontrolled spread by late 2021. Certainly, liability protection should not be put on a par with a far more direct form of help to the economy — federal aid to state and local governments. Yet Mr. McConnell did just that when, faced with the inability of a bipartisan Senate group to compromise on liability protection, he offered to pass a bill without it, if Democrats would agree to take out state and local aid, too.

There is, perhaps, still time for senators to reach the optimal outcome, a compromise on liability that fits into a bipartisan bill alongside robust state and local aid. The overriding imperative, however, is: Something is far better than nothing. Among economists, both Republican-leaning and Democratic, who have considered the essential ingredients of a new aid package, few if any put liability protection at the top of the list; almost all, however, do include state and local aid, beefed-up unemployment benefits, health-care funding and nutrition assistance. Congress must legislate accordingly. If it does not, Mr. McConnell will deserve a heavy share of the responsibility.