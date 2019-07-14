The July 10 editorial “Bringing Sudan back to life” was grossly optimistic in the face of an agreement giving military rule the upper hand again in Sudan. This agreement is straight out of the playbook of International Criminal Court-indicted war criminal and former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir and his political party, the National Congress Party. The game they play is as follows: form some sort of agreement to satisfy the international community that kicks the can of real change and democracy down the road, and then, when that time comes, extend their period of power endlessly. It is what Mr. Bashir did with the national consultations and presidential elections.

Rather than equalizing both sides and calling for all parties to stick to the agreement, the international community should pressure the military council and this new sovereign council to follow through with actions that show they are committed to a democratic transition for the country. An immediate action would include sending Mr. Bashir to The Hague to face trial for the well-documented genocide against the Darfur people in Sudan.

Without justice and accountability, there can be no peace.

Ryan Brenner, Washington

Read more letters to the editor.