Regarding Kathleen Parker’s Aug. 26 op-ed, “Manafort’s MAGA juror”:

I applaud the juror’s honesty about her deliberations despite her political opinions. However, I was dismayed by her view of the prosecuting attorneys who “seemed bored and appeared to catnap during the trial.”

I remember having worked with government lawyers on an administrative hearing. At home, during the evening one Christmas Eve, I got a telephone call from the agency’s lawyers with questions about the scientific information that I had provided for a brief that was due shortly after Christmas. Following a lengthy conversation, after which I went back to my eggnog and family festivities, I had to wonder what kind of holiday it was for those lawyers.

I thought of this when I read about the lawyers mentioned above, and I considered how many all-nighters they had no doubt pulled in mastering the voluminous and complex financial data on which the trial was based. What was seen as boredom and catnaps, and even the “eye-rolling” that the judge admonished them for, could well have been manifestations of the sleep debt their bodies were owed.

We shall not learn the magnitude of their effort in the prosecution of this case except by its success. Thankfully, in our country, we have dedicated people in our government, as well as unbiased jurors, in the service of justice and the rule of law.

Benjamin Jackson, Silver Spring