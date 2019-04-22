According to the April 19 news article “HUD proposal targets undocumented immigrants for eviction,” the Trump administration’s response to “overwhelming demand” for affordable public housing is not to increase the amount available. In Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s words: Despite the number of people waiting, “some for many years,” the Trump administration solution is to add more rules and regulations. From an estimated 5 million households that receive some kind of public housing assistance, this plan targets a measly 32,000 households.

In doing so, the Trump administration will break up families, so the status of any one family member determines the housing access for all family members. With one hand, they give money to help the homeless, and, with the other, they intend to make people homeless. Why not take the funds used for this new over-processing and partner with builders to create more housing? Why not provide more housing vouchers? Because this administration would rather set groups of poor, disadvantaged people against each other in competition for a shrinking supply of housing. According to Mr. Carson, this is President Trump “putting America’s most vulnerable first.”

Shirley M. Marshall, Alexandria