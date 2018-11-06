A car tries to go around another car that is parked illegally inside the Wiehle-Reston garage in Reston. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Nov. 4 Commuter article “As Metro ridership decreases, so do open parking spots”:

Parking in driving lanes or driveways in Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority parking lots is dangerous, but little is done.

On June 19, the Arlington Circuit Court reviewed this problem. Incredibly, the judge greenlighted parking in driving lanes and ignored the dangers it poses.

The case involved the Astoria condominium, which had assured owners that it would not police cars parked in driveways. In May 2016, one of these driveway cars was hit. In June 2016, this same condo complex issued another car owner a written license to use three feet of the driveway. The judge said the complex may disregard the bylaws that safeguard its driveways. Even after listening to the testimony of a crash victim, and to the testimony of others who have had close calls, the Arlington Circuit Court insisted that this condo may park cars in driveways. The court decided that parking in driveways may not be restricted as long as they were even barely usable.

Larger vehicles are so popular today that both our police and our courts now look the other way to accommodate them. The safety rules for driveways throughout Virginia are not worth the paper they are written on. As proved in the Metro case and in the Arlington Circuit Court case, anyone blocked by a driveway-parked car has no remedy under the law.

John Lihach, Arlington