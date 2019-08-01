On the road to normalizing President Trump, we have arrived at Jamestown, where an elected official was, according to the July 31 front-page article “President’s visit roils Jamestown commemoration,” “escorted out by police” because he reminded Mr. Trump — and the largely Republican crowd — that the United States is and has always been home to everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity. The notion that Mr. Trump can tweet a racist rant in the morning and be welcomed at a public event celebrating democracy in the afternoon boggles the mind.

But what should affront our sensibility is that the First Amendment right of a representative of the people would so casually be trampled as the crowd chanted, “Trump! Trump! Trump!” All of this at a ceremony recognizing the beginning of our long march to liberty from tyranny and royal prerogative.

If we have come to the point where presidents cannot be criticized or challenged, then we have truly begun to forsake the dream of Jamestown.

Tom Hicks, Reston

