President Trump would be arguing that the fires in the Amazon need to be stopped if he truly believed in an “America First” policy [“Amazon fires create public health hazard,” The World, Aug. 29]. These fires are being used to create farmland to support future Brazilian agricultural products, as well as ranches to produce beef that will be sold to China, to replace those items currently produced by American farmers and ranchers.

By not opposing what Brazil is doing, he is hurting our own farmers and ranchers and undercutting his own position on China trade.

Robert Braunstein, Bethesda

