The July 28 front-page article “Trump has repeatedly sought to punish press” carefully laid out the president’s quandary each time he’s in a situation in which reporters have been asked to pose questions. President Trump’s problem seems to be that he doesn’t like the tone of the questions proffered or thinks they are disrespectful or impertinent. It is noteworthy that questionable tone, disrespect and impertinence are the watchwords of Mr. Trump’s dealings with the media. Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said, “This president obviously isn’t afraid of questions. We answer them routinely.” With all due respect, “we” wouldn’t have to answer the questions if “he” had done so to some plausible degree in the first place. Example: That very specific, rather unambiguous question to Mr. Trump in Helsinki by the Associated Press’s Jonathan Lemire about Russian hacking in the 2016 election produced a lengthy diatribe on the whereabouts of former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s computer server. If this president wants to change the dynamics of his interactions with the media, he could do so easily by scheduling meetings with them, minus foreign dignitaries, and answering journalists’ questions.

James P. Pehl, Marlborough, Mass.