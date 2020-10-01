Well, here’s some good news for Mr. Trump: He can quickly, painlessly prove that the Times is wrong and he is telling the truth — if he is, in fact, telling the truth. All he has to do is produce a single page of his federal income tax return that contains Line 56, showing the bottom-line income tax liability. A single page from 2016 and another from 2017.

He should, of course, reveal far more. He is the first major presidential candidate since Richard M. Nixon’s time to keep his tax returns secret from voters. Mr. Trump should end that secrecy. Given his continuing entanglement in a business with domestic and foreign interests, he should release his business records, too.

But for years he has waffled between promising to release the returns and making excuses for not doing so, and he hewed to that pattern this week, claiming he cannot release the returns because they are under audit. “You’ll see it as soon as it’s finished,” he said when Democratic candidate Joe Biden challenged him to release his tax documents. In fact, there is no law or custom that precludes Mr. Trump from releasing the documents he signed and sent to the government, regardless of whether the Internal Revenue Service is auditing them. Instead, he directs people to financial disclosure forms that lack the information voters need to judge his fitness for office.

What would that information be? The Times reported that the president has hundreds of millions in debt coming due in the next four years. What kind of national security risks does this pose? Who are his creditors? Are dire financial prospects increasing Mr. Trump’s desperation to cling to power? Reasonable disclosure would answer these questions.

But let’s start with an easy one. He says he paid millions in income tax in 2016 and 2017. That’s either false, or it is a simple, discrete, confirmable fact. One page could settle it. Why not let us see?

