That pattern of disparate racial enforcement is among the factors driving Gov. Ralph Northam and his fellow Democrats in Richmond to go beyond decriminalization to full-on legalization of recreational marijuana use. (Republicans in Richmond are almost unanimously opposed to legalization.) Fifteen other states and the District of Columbia have blazed that trail, but Virginia would be the first Southern state to do so, and only the third state to legalize possession by legislation rather than voter referendum.

Legislation has proved to be a heavier lift than many lawmakers or the governor were expecting. Much of Mr. Northam’s blueprint was ignored. Then Democrats in the state House and Senate, wrestling with a bill nearly 300 pages long, spent weeks wrangling over the timing and details during a 30-day legislative session.

What emerged was a compromise that satisfies almost no one: a bill that legalizes recreational use of marijuana for adults and establishes a regulated market for growing, processing and selling it — but starting only in 2024.

That would mean thousands of Virginians — disproportionately Black and Latino — would continue to be fined for infractions the legislature has decided do not merit punishment. Mr. Northam, under pressure from advocates, is now weighing amendments that would legalize possession of small amounts beginning July 1 this year. But many fear, reasonably, that doing so would trigger explosive growth of an illicit, still unregulated market. Bad pot, potentially including some laced with dangerous and potent substances, might proliferate.

Sometimes the best course is to do nothing. Disparate racial enforcement is a disgrace, but it won’t be solved by wiping out $25 fines this summer. Democratic infighting suggests lawmakers need more time to iron out details of a matrix of issues raised by legalization. Setting up a new independent regulatory authority, the state’s Cannabis Control Authority, means appointing its board and staff and setting out rules governing a newly regulated commercial market for marijuana; that is expected to take at least two years.

It’s worth taking the time to get legalization right. Virginia projects it would eventually raise more than $200 million in annual revenue by taxing marijuana growers and sellers. That’s a hefty incentive, but legalization for possession of small amounts must be accompanied by public education and awareness campaigns to dissuade people from driving under the drug’s influence and discourage underage usage. Rational, equitable rules are needed to govern an above-board new industry in which small, local businesses and those owned by people of color — the very people disproportionately harmed by disparate enforcement — are not boxed out by giant corporate growers and retailers.

Better to proceed methodically than rush through changes that will inevitably produce unintended consequences.