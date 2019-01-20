Regarding the Jan. 17 Politics & The Nation article “Mueller again focus of Barr hearings”:

Those senators who assert that attorney general nominee William P. Barr doesn’t deserve their vote because he did not pledge to release the full report of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III should blame former attorney general Janet Reno and Neal Katyal, who wrote the special counsel regulations in 1999 that Mr. Barr pledged to follow.

Those regulations state that the special counsel report is a “confidential report” to the attorney general. The only report required by the attorney general to Congress is a notification that the special counsel has completed his investigation and to note any veto of action proposed by the special counsel. That’s unlikely here, given Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein’s hands-off supervision.

Reno explained at the time that “the interests of the public in being informed” will be satisfied by a separate notification from the attorney general to Congress explaining any removal of the special counsel or that he has concluded his investigation.

The only other appointment under the current regulations occurred in 1999, when Reno appointed former senator John C. Danforth (R-Mo.) to investigate the burning of the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Tex. The resultant lengthy public report was specifically authorized in Reno’s appointment order; Mr. Rosenstein’s order appointing Mr. Mueller contains no such broad reporting directive.

Paul Kamenar, Chevy Chase

The writer is a lawyer challenging the special counsel’s authority on behalf of Andrew Miller, held in contempt for resisting his subpoena.