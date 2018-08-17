From what I understand about the Supreme Court’s ruling on hate speech, such speech is tolerated in the United States unless it inspires “fear of bodily harm,” as Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor wrote in 2003 in Virginia v. Black . In other words, hate speech can be banned if the intent is to incite violence. Alex Jones’s tweet that his followers get their “battle rifles” ready against critics in the “mainstream media” and on the left obviously fulfills this threat of inciting violence [“Twitter CEO reexamining core service,” Economy & Business, Aug. 16].

These giant social media platforms probably could save themselves a lot of trouble if they required their users to identify themselves. It is the anonymity granted to users that encourages them to spew such hateful rhetoric. I have never understood why, if these people feel so strongly about their views, they don’t have the courage to sign their real names. If you believe in free speech, you should be brave enough to say who you are.

Christine Lawrence, Bethesda