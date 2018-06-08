The June 6 letter from David Biderman, executive director of the Solid Waste Association of North America, suggested that we (the taxpayers) should be a lot smarter about our recycling efforts [“Hop to it, recyclers”]. A toy bunny had been found in an Arlington recycling bin — this is referred to as aspirational recycling or was perhaps simply a mistake. Mr. Biderman explained that China is no longer willing to accept tainted garbage for recycling, such as that with toy bunnies or greasy pizza boxes.

Let’s take the burden of recycling off the backs of the taxpayers. What if the producers of all the excess packaging materials, single-use plastic cups, straws, bottles, etc., were forced to accept the financial burden to recycle their own products? What if industry giants and franchises were responsible for finding a viable reuse for their own materials and were not allowed to dump into public landfills? We would see a major turnaround in the packaging and distribution of goods and a substantial reduction in throwaway items. If you make it, you are responsible for it.

Government and the taxpayers should not be left holding the bag. Recycling should be mandatory, and the producers and distributors should be on the hook for the cost. Otherwise, our natural world will continue to be a dumping ground for industry.

Julie Walters, Bethesda

The writer, a member of the Global Leadership Council of the Natural Resources Defense Council, is co-founder of the Rose-Walters Prize, which recognizes environmental activism, at Dickinson College.