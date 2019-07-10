It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out why Montgomery County schools are so racially and economically unbalanced [“School boundary study stirs anxiety,” Metro, July 8]. Obviously, if you build nothing but million-dollar condos in Bethesda and place most of the public housing projects in Silver Spring/Takoma Park, the local schools will inevitably be unbalanced.

Again, our county officials are wringing their hands on the subject of student diversity. Meanwhile, they are dancing around the huge elephant in the room. Affordable housing units built and/or managed by the Housing Opportunities Commission and Montgomery Housing Partnership show a huge discrepancy between Silver Spring and Bethesda.

A fair and even distribution of affordable housing units would contribute more to student diversity.

Dale Barnhard, Silver Spring

