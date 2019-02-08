Jill Abramson’s Feb. 4 op-ed, “How journalists should cover Trump supporters,” did a great job of describing how the media failed us during the 2016 election. Except for one thing. Ms. Abramson never mentioned immigration — President Trump’s signature issue. Mr. Trump won 64 percent of the votes from people who said immigration was the most important issue — 42.1 points over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. I’m guessing the media would be surprised to learn that 79 percent of registered voters view illegal immigration as a problem and that 42 percent view illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border as a “crisis.”

In a pre-midterms poll, 60 percent thought that immigration numbers, now more than 1 million per year, should be cut, and 49 percent thought that they should be cut to 250,000 or fewer. The media considered a bill from Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) that would have cut annual immigration numbers to 750,000 to be “hard-line.” Ms. Abramson mentioned being “powerfully moved” by Robert Caro’s recent New Yorker article about his reporting for a book on Lyndon B. Johnson. Mr. Caro and his wife moved to Johnson’s native Texas Hill Country to better understand the 36th president. That article should be required reading for political reporters.

David C. Holzman, Lexington, Mass.