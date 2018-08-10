Regarding Theresa Vargas’s Aug. 9 Metro column, “A T-shirt offers lessons in racial respect”:

People should decide if they would use the name of the Washington football team as a respectful description of another person or if it would be considered inappropriate. If people decide that they would not use it to describe anyone, then they shouldn’t use it ever, football team or not. It’s offensive in every situation.

And good for Frederick Joseph and his T-shirt. He has obviously hit a nerve.

Janet Burt, Arlington