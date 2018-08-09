Finally, an answer to the question I’ve asked after every school shooting by a juvenile: Where did they get the gun? The Aug. 5 front-page article “ ‘The gun’s not in the closet’ ” revealed that in most school shootings in which the source of the gun used could be identified, the gun belonged to an immediate family member. The penalty for leaving a gun unlocked in a home should be the same as it would be for leaving a gun on the sidewalk. I don’t dispute people’s right to own firearms, but I do object to their leaving their guns unsecured. A few convictions for that would save more than a few lives.

Bob Maginnis, Waynesboro, Pa.