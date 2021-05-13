The oceans are warmer now than at any time since systematic measurement began, and because warmer water occupies more volume than cooler water, this also raises sea levels. “Every site measured has experienced an increase in coastal flooding since the 1950s,” the EPA says, with the effect being most pronounced on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. And while it is difficult to attribute any specific weather event to climate change, scientists say that ocean warming has made hurricanes generally bigger and wetter. Last year, there were so many Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes that meteorologists ran out of names for them and had to resort to the Greek alphabet for the first time since 2005.