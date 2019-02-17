Dana Milbank rightly noted the racism of President Trump and Donald Trump Jr., but his interpretation of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) remark about the American Israel Public Affairs Committee was entirely wrongheaded [“Unite against the real haters,” Tuesday Opinion, Feb. 12].

Because Ms. Omar said nothing about Jewish people or the Jewish community, no rational, thoughtful reader could possibly compare her remark to the hateful and paranoid Protocols of the Elders of Zion, written in 1903. Ms. Omar simply observed that a special-interest group devoted to a foreign country is effectively using its abundant financial resources to exert a powerful influence on U.S. politicians.

Carole C. Burnett, Silver Spring