Regarding the Feb. 12 front-page article “House leadership condemns freshman’s Israel comments”:

The Democratic leadership’s call for an apology from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and her subsequent apology were welcome but inadequate. They soft-pedaled the serious damage Ms. Omar’s anti-Semitic comments can cause.

The Democratic leadership’s tweet called Ms. Omar’s words “deeply offensive.” Her words have been dangerous, not merely offensive — witness the recent massacre at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Many U.S. Jewish congregations have been making preparations to thwart or prevent murderous attacks. Uniformed local police details are visibly present at times of religious services; congregants and staff check out people who enter. There is talk — never explicit — about congregants who have been designated to try to thwart potential violence. Americans should not have to live this way.

It’s not appropriate to sugarcoat responses to anti-Semitism by using words such as “deeply offensive.” Far more than hurt feelings and impropriety are at stake. Responses to anti-Semitism should be proportionate to the dangers anti-Semitism poses.

Michael N. Alexander, Lexington, Mass.

As an 87-year-old American Jew, I strongly disagree with the accusations leveled at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) regarding her recent comments. They are not anti-Semitic. For all the years that Israel has been illegally occupying Palestinian land and seriously mistreating Palestinian people, Zionist groups such as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee have all too successfully managed to convince too many Americans that any criticism of Israel is anti-Semitic. That is just not true.

It is more than past time that we Americans recognized the Israeli crimes committed against Palestinians and stopped supporting those crimes with ridiculously huge amounts of money and support for Israel, regardless of what it does.

Bob Tripp, Reston