House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after a meeting with President Trump at the White House on Friday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

E.J. Dionne Jr. was right that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is intent on not mimicking the destructive style now de rigueur in Washington [“Pelosi’s back with ‘love’ — tough love,” op-ed, Jan. 3].

Ms. Pelosi, speaking to my class at Towson University months ago, told me she was “not interested in focusing on impeachment of the president”; she was interested in pursuing her Democratic agenda regarding health care, immigration, voting rights and other priorities.

Speaking for more than an hour to about 200 centrist Towson students, faculty, staff and administrators, as well as a Mitt Romney-supportive professor-host, she emphasized without rancor her philosophy of leadership and ideas without belligerence and patent unfairness, qualities that, in this writer’s mind, characterize not only President Trump’s leadership but also the most public Democratic opposition, including announced Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Cory Booker (N.J.) and others.

Ms. Pelosi is just the right kind of leader to advance a “politics ain’t beanbag” approach to politics without destroying political discourse, and this is coming from a conservative professor.

Richard E. Vatz, Towson, Md.

The writer is a professor at Towson University.