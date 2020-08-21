It appears that government officials have not learned their lesson: The city plans to reopen public schools for its 1.1 million students on Sept. 10.

After the town hall’s ominous start, it continued in a similar vein. The schools chancellor discussed budget cuts, layoffs and his desperate hope to receive last-minute state or federal funding. That didn’t inspire confidence that Carranza or his staff had adequately prepared for our return to school buildings in three weeks.

The actual start date has not been confirmed, just as schools don’t have a calendar for the year. I’m dubious that the city has an effective plan to supply personal protective equipment, provide covid-19 tests, conduct contact tracing or undertake the many other measures that would be essential for a safe reopening.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that the schools will reopen with a mix of in-class and remote learning only if the city’s infection rate remains below 3 percent. But that is misleading: The overall rate in the city has remained below 1 percent for several recent days, but the rates will vary by borough and by neighborhood, as they have throughout the pandemic. Some areas — such as the Bronx, where my school is located — were hit much harder than others, including much of Manhattan. This disparity isn’t taken into account by the city’s reopening plan.

These concerns were barely addressed during the town hall. Maybe that was because no live questions were allowed. The education department said it received 8,000 written questions; six were selected for a response. The replies sounded less like statements by concerned advocates than a sales rep’s crowing about hitting last month’s targets.

At least we were encouraged to take care of our mental health by one moderator, who provided us with a hotline we could call. Another moderator read off a list of best practices for hand-washing and cleaning face shields.

A medical expert reassured us that New York’s schools could reopen because in “other places around the world, kids have followed the same model and stayed safe.” No other place in the world has been as badly hit by the pandemic as the United States — and no other place in the country has been as badly hit as New York.

Yet another moderator said, “I cannot emphasize enough” the importance of “communication, communication, communication.” This was unironically followed by a promise that we would “hopefully hear from” them again soon as they “solidify the schedule.” Carranza promised to “nail down” the final details as we get closer to the schools reopening.

But we are closer. The new school year is less than three weeks away. We’re out of time.

Parents are becoming increasingly aware of this disgraceful chaos. In the past week, my school and others with similar demographics have seen a surge of parents shifting their children into remote learning. This week I have received numerous messages from students who have decided to go remote, expressing they feel obligated to put their health and safety first. We should not be asking 17-year-olds to make these impossible choices.

A safe return to school in New York City isn’t possible yet. The start date must be pushed back so that a realistic, achievable plan can be devised that will keep students and faculty safe.

In the past few weeks, several universities across the country that reopened too hastily have already shut down and gone back to remote instruction. I predict the same fate for New York schools if this half-baked reopening plan is pursued. Teachers, students, parents and the city itself deserve better.