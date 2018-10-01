Regarding the Sept. 29 Economy & Business article “House Republicans pass bill to extend individual tax cuts”:

Whether lawmakers actually believe their latest tax-cuts package will help small-business owners such as me, the reality is their 2017 tax legislation has not benefited my firm. That is probably because the law was designed to help businesses that make a lot of money at the top of the food chain, not small businesses such as mine.

I still find the tax process long and complicated. In fact, I think it has gotten worse. My business is international, and I have to file taxes in other countries. Those other countries have to communicate with tax professionals in the United States to process my return, and the new law has made that process take even longer.

I do not think lawmakers should be focusing just on tax cuts. Instead, they should be working on true tax reform so everyone is paying his or her fair share — particularly the wealthiest Americans and corporations. If we promote a fair tax system rather than figuring out ways for some to game that system, it would level the playing field for small businesses.

Clifton Broumand, Landover