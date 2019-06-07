An envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of a test run of the 2020 Census, on March 23, 2018. (Michelle R. Smith/AP)

Regarding the June 2 editorial “Damning new evidence”:

It has to start somewhere. The queasy nastiness exhibited by the GOP, currently in power here in the United States and causing our beautiful republic to become an authoritarian state, has to be resisted.

I have decided one thing this 90-year-old can do is refuse to participate in the 2020 Census if the form contains a question as to my citizenship. If that question is on the form I receive, I will destroy that form. If census takers appear at my door, I shall refuse to engage with them and firmly shut the door upon them. I understand there is a fine for refusing to answer the census questions. I shall refuse to pay it.

It is my ardent hope that millions upon millions will adopt my attitude and resist the attempt of the regime in charge to inflict untold misery upon human beings trying their utmost to feed, clothe and house their families in a place of peace, freedom and equality.

If I should expire in a prison cell, there is no way the thugs in charge will be able to control the hordes who will adopt my attitude.

MaryPage Drake, Annapolis