In today’s world, it’s good to know you are not alone.

Thanks to Roberta Bailey of Orlando for waxing so eloquent in her Nov. 23 letter, “Thank you, Bei Bei, for being you,” about Bei Bei, the National Zoo’s little bundle of sunshine, who also stole my heart — and whom I unofficially adopted as my third son.

If one person was so moved to write to The Post, I know now there is a whole community of Bei Bei enthusiasts across the country.

This panda helped me not only navigate the political world — the typical ups and downs of everyday life — but he also softened the blow of the past four Redskins seasons.

I don’t know who can ever replace Bei Bei. Really, will any other little critter ever be as endearing or as cute?

Not likely, but I do have my eye on that cute little porcupette born at the zoo this month and then featured in The Post [“Porcupette born at National Zoo,” Metro, Nov. 10].

Thanks again to Bei Bei for the immeasurable joy he brought to so many of his adoring fans.

Sheri Langford, Fairfax