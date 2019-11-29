If one person was so moved to write to The Post, I know now there is a whole community of Bei Bei enthusiasts across the country.

This panda helped me not only navigate the political world — the typical ups and downs of everyday life — but he also softened the blow of the past four Redskins seasons.

I don’t know who can ever replace Bei Bei. Really, will any other little critter ever be as endearing or as cute?

Not likely, but I do have my eye on that cute little porcupette born at the zoo this month and then featured in The Post [“Porcupette born at National Zoo,” Metro, Nov. 10].

Thanks again to Bei Bei for the immeasurable joy he brought to so many of his adoring fans.

Sheri Langford, Fairfax

